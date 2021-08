Former Syracuse defensive back Keon Lyn has a prominent role in Madden 22. No, not as a player, but rather as a voice over actor. Lyn voices Carter Landry, a veteran mentor/teammate to the franchise team player controlled by the individual playing the game. This is part of the Face of the Franchise mode, where you play through an amateur career before your player is drafted into the NFL. You then control that player throughout his NFL career in various ways, including off the field choices.