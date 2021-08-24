Cancel
C Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will return for his 19th and likely final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. St. Louis announced Tuesday afternoon that its longtime catcher has agreed to a one-year contract. Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left after taking over the catching chores from Mike Matheny. He has played 2,119 games, including 2,080 behind the plate — the most of any catcher for one team. Only Stan Musial (22) has played more seasons solely for the Cardinals.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Darryl Kile
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Stan Musial
#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#All Star#Nl#Pickoffs#Roberto Clemente Award#Foundation 4#Darryl Kile Award
