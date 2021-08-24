Cancel
Dick Vermeil a senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By John Healy
 6 days ago
Dick Vermeil is one step closer to Canton. The former NFL head coach was named a senior finalists, along with former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Vermeil, 84, has a career record of 120-109, including a 6-5 postseason record and Super...

