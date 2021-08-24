Cancel
Bureau County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Henry, Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND...NORTHEASTERN MERCER...SOUTHEASTERN WHITESIDE...HENRY AND BUREAU COUNTIES At 602 PM CDT, outflow from severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amboy to near Cambridge, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kewanee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

