South Carolina receives more than $8 billion in COVID-19 relief funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- $8.8 billion dollars: that's how much money will be pumped into the South Carolina economy after COVID-19 devastated many families and businesses. The funds have been allocated to the state through President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act. State leaders have been attending Accelerate SC, South Carolina's COVID-19 response, meetings for the past few months to decide what to do with the funding. State leaders have now released their final recommendation.