Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

South Carolina receives more than $8 billion in COVID-19 relief funds

By Saskia Lindsay
wach.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- $8.8 billion dollars: that's how much money will be pumped into the South Carolina economy after COVID-19 devastated many families and businesses. The funds have been allocated to the state through President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act. State leaders have been attending Accelerate SC, South Carolina's COVID-19 response, meetings for the past few months to decide what to do with the funding. State leaders have now released their final recommendation.

wach.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#Columbia#American Rescue Plan Act#Accelerate Sc#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
PoliticsNBC News

Satellite photo suggests North Korea back at work on nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON — A satellite image obtained by NBC News shows water flowing out of a North Korean reactor, the latest sign the regime has resumed work that could enable it to build more nuclear weapons. The satellite photo, from Planet Labs and the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, appears to show...

Comments / 7

Community Policy