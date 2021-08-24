Panthers cruise past Tigers

Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter has all the tools you need to be a big time player at any level. But their is one intangible that he possess that is immeasurable. “Having a guy like Lincoln to lead those kids, especially on the defensive side of the ball is really exciting,” Shelby Valley head coach Anthony Hampton said. “He’s one of several moving parts who really helps us. On offense, it’s a luxury to be able to coach a guy like him. I have always been reluctant to go to a spread because I’m an old school run guy. Knowing that we have the parts and pieces to install the spread. I think coach (Tyler) Johnson might be the happiest man on the planet for the past two years being able to throw the ball around. Having the players to be able to do that is a luxury. As a coach, it is nice to know that if all else fails, you have a 6 foot 5 tight end running down the field who is going to go catch the ball. He eases the quarterbacks mind a lot. If nobody comes out clean of their route, he knows he can just get it to the big kid. It’s really a blessing. As a coach, I’m covered up with kids who I’m blessed to have.”