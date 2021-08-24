Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Panthers cruise past Tigers

By Mike Muncy Sports Writer
Appalachian News-Express
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pikeville proved last Friday it takes playing hard in all four quarters to beat a good team as the Panthers cruised to a 43-21 win over the defending Class A state champions. The Paintsville Tigers came out fast paced scoring on their opening drive, but failed to score again until a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Panthers had pulled away to a comfortable 36-6 lead heading into the final stretch of the game.

