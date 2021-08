State regulators have given their tentative approval to a new psychiatric hospital in Wilsonville, but only if the company behind the project makes a significant concession. The Oregon Health Authority has proposed that the hospital be approved but only if its owners agree to dedicate 45% of its beds to mentally ill patients who have been committed, or are in custody or in diversion programs. Diversion refers to counseling, rehab and other alternatives to trial that are generally made available to teens and first-time or low-level offenders.