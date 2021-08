The insurance company is holding its annual support event for non-profits for the tenth year. This year marks the tenth anniversary that State Farm Neighborhood Assist will be awarding 40 non-profit organizations with $25,000 each. The grants are meant to help the non-profits to fund local community improvement projects. Voting for the finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grants is already underway. The public can continue to vote for the organizations they want to win from now through August 27. Any individual is able to vote up to 10…