Former Kan. sheriff's Lt. pleads to child porn, gun charges

 6 days ago
A former Ellis County law enforcement officer has pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography and stealing guns from the Hays Police Department. On Monday, Blaine D. Dryden, Hays, entered no contest pleas in Ellis County District Court to aggravated internet trading of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child and theft of a firearm. As a result, he was found guilty on all three charges by Chief Judge Glenn Braun.

