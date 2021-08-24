Cancel
FCC Proposes $5 Million Fine For Right-Wing Operatives Jacob Wohl And Jack Burkman

By Sebastian Murdock
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo right-wing operatives already facing felony charges for thousands of robocalls that discouraged absentee voting during the 2020 election should be fined more than $5 million, the Federal Communications Commission proposed on Tuesday. The FCC said Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman should pay $5,134,000 “for apparently making 1,141 unlawful robocalls...

www.huffpost.com

New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Huckster Jacob Wohl Faces $5M Federal Fine for Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed fining Jacob Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman $5 million for making more than 1,000 unsolicited robocalls. Wohl and Burkman targeted areas with high percentages of Black voters in apparent attempts to discourage them from voting by mail in the lead up to the 2020 election. They faced a lawsuit in New York, as well as Ohio and Michigan indictments. The FCC said in a press release, “The robocalls in this case, made on August 26 and September 14, 2020, used messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.’” According to the FCC, the calls identified Wohl and Burkman by name. Burkman told a New York court of the 1,141 dials, “That is our call, yes, yes.”
Public SafetyKokomo Perspective

FCC weighs record $5 million fine for election robocalls

(The Center Square) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed levying a $5.1 million fine on right-wing activists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl for allegedly making 1,141 illegal election-related robocalls without prior consent. If enacted, the fine would be the largest ever under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the FCC...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

FCC proposes $5M fine for election robocalls from conservative activists

Conservative activists facing felony charges in Michigan for alleged robocalls discouraging mail-in voting last year now face a more than $5 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission related to the calls. The $5,134,500 proposed fine against John Burkman, Jacob Wohl and J.M. Burkman and Associates, LLC constitutes the largest...
Public Safetytelecompetitor.com

FCC Proposes $5.1 Million Robocalling Fine, First Under TRACED Act

In the first case under the TRACED Act’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) rules, the FCC has proposed a $5.1 million robocalling fine, continuing its attempts to reign in unlawful robocalls. In March, the FCC issued a $225 million fine against Texas-based telemarketers who made an estimated 1 billion robocalls.
Public Safetythv11.com

2 men face record $5.1M robocall fine from FCC

The Federal Communications Commission proposed the largest robocalling fine in the agency's history Tuesday, aimed at two men and a lobbying firm it alleges sent more than 1,100 unlawful, prerecorded robocalls. The proposed $5,134,500 against Jacob Wohl, John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC comes after Congress passed an...
Public SafetyThe Verge

Conservative pranksters face $5 million proposed fine over robocalls

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission proposed an over $5 million fine against conspiracy theorists and conservative activists John Burkman and Jacob Wohl for making hundreds of robocalls spreading 2020 election misinformation. In its proposal, the FCC said that the agency is weighing a $5,134,500 fine against Burkman and Wohl...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?
Public SafetyPosted by
Salina Post

FTC proposes $5M fine for 1,100+ robocalls to cellphones

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed a $5,134,500 fine against John M. Burkman, Jacob Alexander Wohl, and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC for apparently making 1,141 unlawful robocalls to wireless phones without prior express consent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission. It is also the first action where the FCC was not required to warn robocallers before robocall violations could be counted toward a proposed fine, per Congress’s recent amendment of the TCPA.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Elizabeth Warren seen partying maskless at Haaland’s wedding: report

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared to spend some time partying maskless during Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s wedding in New Mexico Saturday in defiance of state COVID-19 restrictions, according to a report. Photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon reportedly captured Warren and other guests partying indoors without masks at the...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...

