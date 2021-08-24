KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

His name used to be Sporty. He was adopted, and they changed it to Moose. He wasn’t a good fit for that family, so now he’s back with us here at HSPPR Pueblo. And his new name is SPORTYMOOSE! It’s an unusual name for a unique boy. SportyMoose is a body builder, and he’s looking for a workout buddy. If you have an active family, Sporty would love to join in your weekly activities. SportyMoose is great while walking on a harness, but he might need a good introduction period with other dogs. He’s a big boy, and he’s looking for a loving family who can help him be the best doggo he can be. If you have what it takes to keep up with this big fellow, come take Sporty to your gym today! His adoption is FREE. It still includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 1-year dog license, and a microchip. It also includes a free behavior consultation with our behavior team to get Sporty started off on the right paw in your home.