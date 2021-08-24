Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Sophia review – flesh-and-blood story of Scotland’s first female doctor

By Arifa Akbar
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkqMQ_0bboM9cb00

Sophia is the story of Scotland’s first female doctor and her pioneering campaign against a hostile, all-male medical establishment. It not only draws our eye to forgotten women’s histories but interrogates the biographical process itself: how a life is presented on paper, who presents it, what is included and what left out.

Playwright Frances Poet nimbly entwines Sophia Jex-Blake’s groundbreaking battles with the story of her “official” biography in this audio play, part of the Sound Stage series by Pitlochry Festival theatre and the Royal Lyceum theatre in Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPRjo_0bboM9cb00
Sophia Jex-Blake as a young woman. Photograph: Alamy

The exact nature of the relationship between Jex-Blake (Madeleine Worrall) and her biographer, Margaret Todd (Fletcher Mathers), is one of this play’s surprises; the book is the framing device that returns us to the late 1800s and Jex-Blake’s unrelenting activism.

Occasionally the play speaks its message aloud: “How many extraordinary women have lived throughout history – healers, pioneers – but their stories have not been told so each generation of woman has been forced to prove her worth?” These moments might seem heavy-handed but they do not jar and certainly make valid points.

Directed by Janys Chambers, the play initially mirrors the tone of Todd’s biography, which captures Jex-Blake’s achievements through a faithful record of protests and speeches, dates and facts. These convey Jex-Blake’s drive and determination but her personal life is missing, according to Sophia’s lover, Ursula DuPre (Natalie Grady), who asks: “Where is the real flesh-and-blood Sophia?”

Gradually, we begin to see this side of her. Worrall provides a fearless, articulate and stubborn voice, never sounding strident. Her relationship with DuPre is tenderly portrayed as well as her sometimes sniping friendship with flatmate Edith Pechey (Clare Perkins).

Jex-Blake and her circle are breaking boundaries specifically within Scotland’s medical establishments; the physician and surgeon Elizabeth Garrett Anderson is mentioned in less than hagiographic terms, becoming the subject of debate over whether she opened the door for all women or simply let herself in. There are disagreements between characters on activism, too – how to pave the way for future generations and how much personal sacrifice is required for the cause. “We are pioneers – we cannot afford the luxury of love,” Jex-Blake says, referring to the comforts of married life, though she finds love anyway.

Another discussion touches on how the medical profession fails to understand women’s illnesses fully or to listen as keenly to female patients. It is a gendered bias that still resonates today.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitlochry Festival#Royal Lyceum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Top novelist Paula Hawkins reveals the pressures after The Girl On The Train and never wanting children

How does an author follow their debut hit? It’s a question Paula Hawkins whose bestselling novel The Girl On The Train, prefers not to ask herself.That debut has proved a tough act to follow. It shot to the top of the UK charts within two weeks of being published in 2015, as well as topping the US charts – unheard of for an unknown British author. It’s now published in more than 40 languages and almost 20 million copies have been sold worldwide.Emily Blunt No GIF by eOneFilms - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media4.giphy.com/media/Nri2meU7aqc7K/giphy.gif 480w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/Nri2meU7aqc7K/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/Nri2meU7aqc7K/giphy.gif?w=480...
Europeraventribune.com

Sweden: News of death shocks royal family – “sad and unimaginable”

STOCKHOLM – King Carl Gustav and his family need to be much stronger now. Because one of the close friends of the Swedish king, Tim Gonade, died completely unexpectedly. The two have been close and multi-stage friends since childhood. Queen Sylvia and Princess Victoria were also very close to the deceased and now support him in the mourning of Carl Gusta.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Elton John shares rare photo of his sons during glamorous summer break

Sir Elton John shared a rare photo of his sons on Instagram on Monday and it got plenty of sweet reactions from his fans. The snap showed the singer with his husband, David Furnish, and their children, ten-year-old Zachary, and eight-year-old Elijah wearing personalised Versace robes as they overlooked the stunning view in Nice, France.
TV & VideosComicBook

Spartacus Actor Francis Mossman Dies at 33

Francis Mossman, an actor best known for stints on Spartacus and The Horizon, has passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by Mossman's brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, which sets out to raise money for his repatriation and funeral. The post confirms that he passed away this past Saturday, August 14th. According to a statement from his family to Daily Mail Australia, Mossman's cause of death was suicide, after an ongoing battle with mental health.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lily Cole comes out as queer

Lily Cole has come out as queer. The 33-year-old model – who has five-year-old daughter Wylde with her entrepreneur husband Kwame Ferreira – spoke out about her sexuality in her new book ‘Who Cares Wins: How to Protect the Planet You Love’. Lily wrote: “Just as we do not choose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy