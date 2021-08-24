Cancel
Shawnee, KS

One dead after Shawnee home caught fire Monday night, deputy chief says

By Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 53-year-old man has died after a Shawnee home caught fire late Monday night. Fire crews were called at 11:20 p.m. to the 10500 block of West 52nd Terrace on reports of an active fire in the basement, said Shawnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Corey Sands. Four of the five residents were able to leave the home safely, Sands said, and firefighters went in to bring the victim out from the basement.

