Coinbase Will Invest 10% Of Its Profits In Crypto Going Forward

By Best Owie
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Coinbase has announced that it plans to invest 10% of all profits in crypto. The exchange is one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world and with their profit margins, 10% will be a big investment going into crypto. All crypto purchases with crypto will be kept on the balance sheet going forward. And the CEO expects this percentage to go up with time.

#Cryptocurrency#Investment#Fiat#Crypto Coinbase#Sec#Cryptocurrencies#Guardian
