Coinbase Will Invest 10% Of Its Profits In Crypto Going Forward

Today we take a look at the cryptocurrencies. Those who shy away from the hassle of registering with a crypto trading platform or taking care of a wallet for the safekeeping of the digital currency, now have a bouquet of different products available on the capital market. We would like to introduce three of them today. It’s about ETNs that emulate BITCOIN, ETHEREUM or CARDANO and can simply be bought in the depot. Read our analysis for the details and how to quickly find out if you can buy the papers.