BOSCH VS. MIELE: WHICH HAS BETTER PRODUCTS?

Two of the most well known and top appliances brands are Bosch and Miele. Both brands have a strong history of excellence in manufacturing, highly reliable line up of appliances, diverse price range, cutting edge technology, and gorgeous aesthetics. In this article, we will look at how each brand is compared to the other. Although both brands have different appliance models, let’s keep the point of comparison simple and practical by choosing the most often used appliance in our homes and not to mention these two brands are definitely well known for – the dishwasher. Let’s take a look: