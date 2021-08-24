Dannah Shinder Joins Berlanti Productions As EVP Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Dannah Shinder , SVP of Television at Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions, has joined Berlanti Productions as EVP, Television.

The hire of Shinder follows the recent promotion of SVP Television Jonathan Gabay to EVP Television at Berlanti Prods., run by partners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and president David Madden. Like most businesses in the U.S., Berlanti Television went through some post-pandemic staff turnover. The division has been actively recruiting executives to oversee its vast portfolio of existing projects and development, and the search is ongoing.

During her stint at Brownstone, Shinder developed projects including Over My Dead Body at HBO Max, Red Queen and The Six at Peacock, Bedrock at Fox, Divorced From Reality at Netflix, Sh*tshow . She produced Fox comedy pilot Patty’s Auto and developed and served as co-executive producer on three seasons of the Emmy-nominated series Shrill starring Aidy Bryant for Hulu.

“Dannah Shinder is incredibly impressive and beloved by executives and writers alike,” Berlanti, Schechter and Madden said. “A passionate advocate for talent, she has great taste, strong producing instincts and deep love for both comedy and drama. She will be a wonderful addition to our team as she helps us grow our slate and nurture our existing shows.”

Prior to Brownstone, Shinder oversaw the development and sale of several broadcast and cable projects as VP of Television at The Jackal Group and served as Manager of Creative Affairs at Sony Pictures Television. During her tenure at Sony, she oversaw development and production of series including The Dangerous Book for Boys, Supermansion, Your Family or Mine, Men at Work, and Bad Teacher.

“I am thrilled that Greg, Sarah, and David have invited me to join the incredible team of intrepid creatives at Berlanti Productions,” said Shinder. “I’m excited to embrace the power of storytelling across genres to drive conversation, inspire connection, and introduce new voices and inclusive perspectives.”