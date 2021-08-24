North Lamar ISD, District Warns Of “Possible Advertising Scam”
Paris, Texas, August 24, 2021– Businesses should be aware of a possible advertising scam involving the sale of a 2021 fall sports poster. “North Lamar ISD is not affiliated with this company who is soliciting sales from area businesses,” said NL Public Relations Director Carla Coleman. “If an organization from North Lamar is seeking a donation of any kind, a letter on North Lamar letterhead should accompany the person representing the group.”easttexasradio.com
