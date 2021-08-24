Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, TX

North Lamar ISD, District Warns Of “Possible Advertising Scam”

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 6 days ago

Paris, Texas, August 24, 2021– Businesses should be aware of a possible advertising scam involving the sale of a 2021 fall sports poster. “North Lamar ISD is not affiliated with this company who is soliciting sales from area businesses,” said NL Public Relations Director Carla Coleman. “If an organization from North Lamar is seeking a donation of any kind, a letter on North Lamar letterhead should accompany the person representing the group.”

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#District Warns#North Lamar Isd#Nl Public Relations#Aaa Sports Publications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 1

Community Policy