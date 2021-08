By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The number of new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period in Sumner County is the worst since early January. Sumner County had 102 new cases between Monday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 30 for a 14.75 per day rate according to statistics collected by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. This rate wasn’t this high since Jan. 15 when it was at 15.45 cases per day.