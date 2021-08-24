Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Elks National Foundation offers scholarship contest

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need. The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15 deadline.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Enf Elks Org Mvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
San Diego, CAtimesofsandiego.com

San Diego Foundation Grants $3.4 Million in Scholarships to 1,025 Students

The San Diego Foundation awarded more than $3.4 million in college scholarships to 1,025 local students for the 2021-22 academic year, it was announced Monday. The amount is the most the nonprofit philanthropic organization has awarded since it began giving scholarships to local students in 1997. According to the nonprofit’s...
Educationadvantagenews.com

BBB offers scholarship and financial aid advice

If you are a student struggling to secure financial aid for college, the Better Business Bureau recommends caution when dealing with companies that offer assistance in finding financial aid opportunities. Students and their families should be wary of websites, seminars or other schemes that promise to find scholarships, grants, or financial aid packages for a fee.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Foundation offers grants to ministries, nonprofits

A Morganton church is continuing its longstanding tradition of impacting the community by funding and supporting local ministry, nonprofits and other community agencies despite the unusual challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months. The Grace Episcopal Church Foundation was established in 1969 by the Vestry of...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Maria Times

Mary Dwyer elected to Scholarship Foundation board of directors

Mary Dwyer, a former college professor and administrator who led the renowned Institute for the International Education of Students through a period of extraordinary growth, has joined the board of directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in English and social sciences at Mundelein...
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

SWCC to offer chance at $5,000 scholarship for vaccinations

Southwestern Community College will offer Aug. 21 —22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. a vaccination drive for students to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The drive aims to incentivize vaccination by offering a drawing in which the...
Idaho County, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Smith among scholarship winners

BOISE — Idaho Realtors recently announced its six scholarship recipients for 2021. The scholarship recipients are attending an Idaho college or university in the fall, and earned the awards through academics, achievement, and community service. The recipient of the top scholarship of $2,500 is Martha Smith of Lowell. Smith attended...
Coppell, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Coppell Community Chorale offers scholarships

The Coppell Community Chorale will award two scholarships to students who have demonstrated appreciation for choral music through participation in school, church, and/or community choir and who intend to pursue an academic challenge in a discipline other than, or in addition to, music in the 2022- 23 academic year. The...
Deland, FLstetson.edu

Stetson Student Receives Esteemed UPS Foundation Scholarship Award

Stetson University student Alariell Satcher, a junior health sciences major, has received the prestigious United Parcel Service (UPS) Foundation Scholarship Award. Satcher of Buffalo, New York, received a $3,200 scholarship award for her academic achievements, commitment as a Resident Assistant, who is a peer leader that helps students while they are living on Stetson’s campus, and financial need. The funds will help pay for her tuition and books.
Lake Linden, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Lake Linden-Hubbell graduate wins national scholarship

LAKE LINDEN — On July 9, 138 individuals learned from a Facebook post by celebrity and former “Dirty Jobs” host, Mike Rowe, that they had been selected as winners of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation scholarship program. Lake Linden-Hubbell graduate Kaci Destrampe was among them. “This year, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation is awarding...
Collegesaldineisd.org

College Money: Aldine Education Foundation Scholarship Program

The Aldine Education Foundation Scholarship program rewards Aldine ISD high school students who achieve academic excellence. In all high school classes, students who maintain a 95 or greater in traditional courses or 85+ in Advanced Academic, PreAP, AP, IB, or Dual Credit on their final grade are recognized annually as Foundation Scholars.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Edwardsville Community Foundation announces Judy DeSart scholarship

The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) nnounced the Judy DeSart Memorial Healthcare Scholarship Fund. This $1,000 award will be given to a graduating senior at Edwardsville High School who plans to continue their education at an accredited 4-year college or university to pursue a degree in nursing, public health, social work or for admission to pharmacy school or a physical therapy program. ECF honors DeSart by adding this award to our robust scholarship program.
Wise, VAuvawise.edu

Napoleon Hill Foundation establishes James L. Oleson Bicentennial Scholarship

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is pleased to announce the establishment of the James L. Oleson Napoleon Hill Foundation Bicentennial Scholarship. To show its deep appreciation for the leadership and service of Napoleon Hill Foundation Chairman, James L. Oleson, the Napoleon Hill Foundation Board honors Mr. Oleson in establishing this named-endowed fund that will forever memorialize Mr. Oleson’s generosity of the time, talent and treasures he has shared throughout his Board membership. Scholarships will be awarded to students who have distinguished themselves as leaders, having been selected for membership in the Napoleon Hill Scholars Program.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation announces its 2021-2022 scholarship recipients

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Clinical Educational Endowment was initiated in 2003 with private donations, and annually it provides nursing scholarships and clinical education opportunities for hospital staff members. The goal of the program has remained the same throughout the years, to strengthen and ensure excellent patient-centered care for...
Hanceville, ALwallacestate.edu

Wallace State Future Foundation celebrates scholarship recipients, donors

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Dozens of Wallace State Alumni Association and Future Foundation scholarship recipients were able to thank their donors recently at the 2021-2022 Scholarship Celebration. Wallace State Community College President Dr. Vicki Karolewics said the event is a favorite among college administration, faculty, and staff. “It gives us an...
Advocacydbknews.com

Golf caddies awarded scholarships in new Evans Scholars Foundation UMD chapter

The Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides full college tuition and housing scholarships to students who golf caddied in high school, launched a chapter at the University of Maryland this fall. Two students are in this university’s inaugural chapter, which is the product of a 90-year-old partnership between the Western Golf...

Comments / 0

Community Policy