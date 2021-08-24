Elks National Foundation offers scholarship contest
The Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need. The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15 deadline.www.brainerddispatch.com
