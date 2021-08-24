Belhurst Castle & Winery announces new Marketing Manager to their team

Brundage Mountain has announced it is welcoming a new chef, and it is introducing other key team members now in new roles. is the resort’s new executive chef, bringing 20 years of experience to the position. Hess is trained in the classic French style and has honed his culinary craft over the years by working in award-winning kitchens in New Orleans and Orlando, according to a recent announcement. Hess has trained under Emeril Legasse, among other James Beard award winners, and has developed original restaurant concepts in Texas and the Bahamas. In recent years, Hess has been at the helm of some of Central Idaho’s finest restaurants.