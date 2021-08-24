Jury finds Lexington man guilty of second and third degree assault
LEXINGTON — A jury has found a Lexington man guilty of second and third degree domestic assault. Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kim Hilbrenner says in a news release the jury deliberated for less than an hour on Aug. 18 before returning a verdict on Justin Marks, 33. The events resulting in the trial took place from May 1-2, 2019 when Marks reacted violently to his partner trying to end their relationship and leave their shared home. Marks choked the victim until she lost consciousness and bit her during a struggle as he attempted to take her car keys away.www.kmzu.com
