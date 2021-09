MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week will mark the first day of school for many Minnesota kids. Educators face the daunting task of trying to overcome the learning losses of the past two school years, and of course keeping kids and staff safe from COVID. A few districts around the state have already started classes and for some dealing with COVID has been tough. Albert Lea wrapped up its second week of school and there are already 66 positive COVID cases in the district, up from 36 the week before. Exposure has caused 290 kids to quarantine. In the metro, St Paul Public Schools,...