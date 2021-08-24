Video: Belal Muhammad, Ignacio Bahamondes revive Max Holloway’s bottle cap challenge in ridiculous clip
Somehow, we don’t think this is what the kids mean when they say “no cap.”. UFC lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes was the talk of the town this past weekend after putting the exclamation point on a dominant striking performance against Roosevelt Roberts with an astounding spinning wheel kick in the closing seconds of their fight. The finish had social media buzzing that there was a new candidate for Knockout of the Year.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0