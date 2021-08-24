Cancel
WAC Reaches New, Expanded Media Rights Agreement with ESPN

By David Robinett
bigcountryhomepage.com
 6 days ago

DENVER – Continuing a relationship that spans more than 31 years, the Western Athletic Conference and ESPN have announced a new multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement that will see over 500 annual events on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. ESPN will also televise select regular season men’s basketball games and the championship games for the WAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments on ESPN linear networks.

