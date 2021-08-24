Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State University teams up with NASA to study Venus, learn more about our own planet

By Michael Armstrong
KOCO
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University and NASA have teamed up to study Venus in an attempt to help us understand more about our own planet. Venus is the closest planet to Earth. Yet, we know so little about it because the planet is so hot. Brand new research happening...

AstronomyUniverse Today

Ocean Worlds With Hydrogen-Rich Atmospheres Could be the Perfect Spots for Life

The search for planets beyond our Solar System (extrasolar planets) has grown by leaps and bounds in the past decade. A total of 4,514 exoplanets have been confirmed in 3,346 planetary systems, with another 7,721 candidates awaiting confirmation. At present, astrobiologists are largely focused on the “low hanging fruit” approach of looking for exoplanets that are similar in size, mass, and atmospheric composition to Earth (aka. “Earth-like.”)
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Scientists are using new satellite tech to find glow-in-the-dark milky seas of maritime lore

"The whole appearance of the ocean was like a plain covered with snow. There was scarce a cloud in the heavens, yet the sky … appeared as black as if a storm was raging. The scene was one of awful grandeur, the sea having turned to phosphorus, and the heavens being hung in blackness, and the stars going out, seemed to indicate that all nature was preparing for that last grand conflagration which we are taught to believe is to annihilate this material world." – Captain Kingman of the American clipper ship Shooting Star, offshore of Java, Indonesia, 1854.
Oklahoma StateEnid News and Eagle

Know your soybeans for better management

Understanding soybean growth stages can help producers better manage their crops and better anticipate plant changes throughout the growing season. At an Oklahoma State University Extension Soybean Field Day in Miami, cropping systems specialist Josh Lofton provided an overview of soybean physiology. “Growers just talk in pods, flowers, what have...
Video GamesDestructoid

T-Minus 30 is a city-builder about escaping our doomed planet

A tight 30-minute gameplay loop is one way to keep late-night gaming sessions in check. I’ve been meaning to cover T-Minus 30, a game about building short-term cities to get as many folks off the planet as possible before it’s too late, but it fell off my to-do list. I’d probably miss the last rocket off Earth, too. “I’m forgetting something, aren’t I? Oh sh—!”
AstronomyCNET

Over a quarter of stars like our sun might eat their own planets

Astronomers say they have strong evidence that up to a quarter of all sun-like stars might have a nasty habit of making massive meals out of planets in their systems. But don't worry. This turns out to be good news for our chances of becoming a stellar snack and could even be helpful in the search for another Earth elsewhere in the cosmos.
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Aerospace & Defenseuci.edu

NASA funds project to make STEM learning more inclusive

Through its Minority University Research and Education Project, NASA has granted $750,000 to fund a project proposed by UCI and Oregon State University to expand access to science, technology, engineering and math learning opportunities for underserved students. UCI and OSU are among 10 institutions receiving the Ocean Biology and Biogeochemistry award, which is intended to improve understanding of climate change and its effects. “UCI is known for its preeminence as a university that serves minority and underrepresented populations, and we have a well-earned reputation as a leading Earth sciences research institution,” said Douglas Haynes, UCI vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion. “This NASA MUREP award recognizes UCI’s position and will help us continue to provide positive educational outcomes for our diverse students.” The UCI project, led by Adam Martiny, professor of Earth system science, will train students in the use of satellite data for understanding the current state of ocean biology and its role in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. “We will combine these data with our knowledge of marine genomics to identify when and where phytoplankton and ocean CO2 uptake are limited by nutrients,” Martiny said. “We want to understand if ocean warming is leading to more nutrient stress.” The program will include a cruise to the tropical Pacific Ocean and bring experts from around the world to UCI to teach a new graduate-level course in remote sensing and ocean biology. Martiny said providing these educational resources to minority students would strengthen the entire Earth systems science community.
Technologydailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
AstronomyTimes Union

Superstar RPI scientists talk about extraterrestrial life and God

This summer, the Office of U.S. National Intelligence gave Congress its report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena—UAPs, aka UFOs. The report said no rational or scientific explanation could be found for 143 UAPs. Oh, and UAPs “clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security.” Not very lofty conclusions. The report conceded that there was no standardized mechanism for UFO reporting until 2019 so data is skimpy.

