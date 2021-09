The burger chain reiterated to franchisees that closing seating areas should be considered if local COVID cases climb too high. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's has regularly taken actions the chain believed were in the best interest of its employees and customers. And even after months of reopening, the burger giant has been willing to backtrack when necessary: Earlier this month, McDonald's reinstituted its mask mandate — even for vaccinated customers — in areas with high or substantial transmission.