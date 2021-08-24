'Dexter': How Jennifer Carpenter's Deb Will Return in 'New Blood' Revival
Dexter fans can rejoice knowing Deb (played by Jennifer Carpenter) will be playing some sort of role in Showtime's Dexter revival series, Dexter: New Blood. Variety reports that the character will play a major role in the upcoming update, which is shocking considering that she died in the original series finale. As a moral compass during his time away while on the run, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) recreates the memory of his dead sister Debra to communicate with as a voice of reason –– basically replacing his image of his adoptive father Harry (James Remar).popculture.com
