'Dexter': How Jennifer Carpenter's Deb Will Return in 'New Blood' Revival

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexter fans can rejoice knowing Deb (played by Jennifer Carpenter) will be playing some sort of role in Showtime's Dexter revival series, Dexter: New Blood. Variety reports that the character will play a major role in the upcoming update, which is shocking considering that she died in the original series finale. As a moral compass during his time away while on the run, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) recreates the memory of his dead sister Debra to communicate with as a voice of reason –– basically replacing his image of his adoptive father Harry (James Remar).

popculture.com

