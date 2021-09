Kaloom on Tuesday announced that Marc Tremblay, longtime IBM Executive who was most recently with VMware and Pivotal has joined the company as its Chief Sales Officer. With over 30 years of experience in General Management and Sales Leadership in the technology arena, Tremblay has a proven track record of building strong teams that are focused on customer success and delivering results everywhere he’s been. At Kaloom, Tremblay will manage the global sales team, increase revenue generation and shorten the sales cycle to help continue to enhance Kaloom’s growth in the 5G market.