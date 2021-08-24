Bungie Announces Expansion That Will Conclude Light & Dark Saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape; Game Will Continue On Afterwards
Today. during the jam-packed The Witch Queen live stream, Bungie also briefly spoke about another expansion, Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The Final Shape will be the finale expansion in what Bungie has referred to as the Light & Dark Saga. It will follow Lightfall, which is currently presumed to release in 2023. So assuming that The Final Shape will follow the same pattern, it will likely drop in 2024. Destiny 2 ain’t going anywhere anytime soon folks, so get comfy with it.twinfinite.net
