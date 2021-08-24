Bungie Announces Expansion That Will Conclude Light & Dark Saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape; Game Will Continue On Afterwards

This update should arrive as soon as Bungie wraps up their Destiny 2 Showcase... Destiny 2's next season - The Season of the Lost - is almost here and we're counting down to Season 15 with a recap of everything we know about Season 15 so far. With the Destiny 2 Showcase happening just before it, though, you'll be surprised to know that we don't really know as much as we could do. We don't have long to wait, but it looks like Bungie is really going to start ramping up the intensity of Destiny 2's narrative as we approach the expected release of The Witch Queen Expansion.