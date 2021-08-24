Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bungie Announces Expansion That Will Conclude Light & Dark Saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape; Game Will Continue On Afterwards

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday. during the jam-packed The Witch Queen live stream, Bungie also briefly spoke about another expansion, Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The Final Shape will be the finale expansion in what Bungie has referred to as the Light & Dark Saga. It will follow Lightfall, which is currently presumed to release in 2023. So assuming that The Final Shape will follow the same pattern, it will likely drop in 2024. Destiny 2 ain’t going anywhere anytime soon folks, so get comfy with it.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Fantasy#The Light Dark Saga#Lightfall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

How to Get the Battlefield 2042 Beta

Battlefield 2042 is the latest, upcoming instalment in EA’s long-running FPS series. While there will be a campaign for fans of the single-player action, the main appeal of the series has always been its large-scale multiplayer mode. In Battlefield 2042, up to 128 players can head out onto ever-changing maps in fan-favorite modes like Conquest and Breakthrough, alongside new modes like Battlefield Hazard Zone. If you’re looking to check out the game before its official release in October, you may be wondering how to get the Battlefield 2042 beta.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Bungie's Destiny 2 Showcase is almost here - that means Season 15 starts soon

This update should arrive as soon as Bungie wraps up their Destiny 2 Showcase... Destiny 2's next season - The Season of the Lost - is almost here and we're counting down to Season 15 with a recap of everything we know about Season 15 so far. With the Destiny 2 Showcase happening just before it, though, you'll be surprised to know that we don't really know as much as we could do. We don't have long to wait, but it looks like Bungie is really going to start ramping up the intensity of Destiny 2's narrative as we approach the expected release of The Witch Queen Expansion.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesPolygon

Some Destiny 2 fans are pissed about sliding

Bungie revealed a host of new changes coming to Destiny 2 last Thursday, and naturally, fans are pissed. But Destiny players aren’t mad that their favorite gun is getting nerfed or about the bevy of changes coming to various subclasses. No, Destiny players are mad about sliding changes. Sliding is...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Bungie hosting a Destiny 2 Showcase next week and Season 15 is on the horizon

There's a long time between now and The Witch Queen Expansion... It's been over a month since Bungie announced their upcoming Destiny 2 Showcase and Season 15 is on the horizon. Now, though, we're approaching the big date and we can't wait to see more from what Bungie has planned for Destiny 2 between now and the end of the year. The Witch Queen Expansion is on the way...
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video GamesGamespot

A Bunch Of Destiny 2 Exotic Armors Are Changing Next Season

Bungie is making a host of balancing changes to Destiny 2 when Season 15 starts on August 24, and those alterations are going to include a number of pieces of Exotic armor that have come to dominate in the game. Exotics that give players Super energy are getting reworked in a big way, with several major ones getting nerfed and a few that have fallen away being adjusted to bring them back into circulation. There are enough changes, it seems, that we're likely to see Destiny 2's meta shake up pretty significantly in a couple of weeks, especially in the PvP arena known as the Crucible.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Bungie Looks To Be Working On A New Destiny IP

It strongly appears that developer Bungie has finally returned to chalk out a new Destiny game in the franchise but which may not be a direct sequel. Taking to Twitter earlier today, principal producer Donya Shirzad shared a new job listing which sees Bungie seeking an executive producer “to help build a team supporting international partners working with the Destiny IP.”
Video Gamesaltchar.com

League of Legends preseason 2022 brings changes to Inspiration runes

Preseason in League of Legends has always been the time when Riot Games decided to make some larger adjustments to the game. Those changes often include changes to the game's core features like maps, items or the ranked system. The previous preseason has brought the famous item overhaul which had a huge impact on the game. This was one of the largest changes the game has ever seen since items are one of the things that define the game.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Apex Legends is Growing Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mistakes

We recently talked about how Final Fantasy 14 is managing to “steal” quite a few World of Warcraft players who have become increasingly frustrated with that game’s problems. Well, don’t look now, but it’s really starting to feel like Apex Legends is doing the same thing to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

To Hell and Back again: Hades Is worth Revisiting on Console One Year Later

Supergiant Games’ hack-and-slash roguelike Hades was released on the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. Wonderfully assured, strikingly beautiful, and tough as nails, the game was Goomba Stomp’s game of the year last winter, even though Hades had been around for the better part of almost two years with a lengthy early access period on the Epic Games Store and Steam. In light of this title’s recent release on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, it is worth revisiting just what makes Hades an all-time great. Hades is absolutely still worth playing and there is no better time to do so now with its release on a wider range of systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy