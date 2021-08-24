Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Psitanium explained

By Will Sawyer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Psychonauts 2 Psitanium is the main currency in the game. It looks like clusters of dark purple rocks and crystals in varying sizes, and it’s used to buy numerous upgrades from Otto-matic shops primarily found in the Motherlobe hub area. These upgrades include increased equipment capacity, Pins that modify your PSI Powers, and wallet upgrades that allow you to carry even more Psitanium, so it’s well worth trying to get as much of the stuff as possible.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychonauts 2#Destiny 2#Otto Matic Shops#Psi Powers#The Pyrokinesis Psi Power#Motherlobe#Astral Wallet#Mental Energy#Intern Rank#Mental Connections#The Psimultanium Pin#Rank 52
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 has gone gold

Psychonauts 2 is probably one of the biggest releases of the year for Xbox Game Studios, right after the long-awaited Halo Infinite and spectacular-looking racer Forza Horizon 5. The Raz's second adventure will be coming before these two heavy hitters and after years of development, it is just around the...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces its New Characters

Fans of cult classic Psychonauts have been waiting for a sequel for a long, long time, and now that it’s finally almost here, the excitement and anticipation surrounding it are mounting by the day. Developer Double Fine Productions has been captalizing on that and regularly sharing new details on Psychonauts 2, and in a recently released video, they’ve talked a bit about the new characters that are going to be introduced in the sequel.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Developer Responds to Demands for Valkyrie Changes

Apex Legends Season 10 is just around the corner, and fans can expect to see a number of changes as a result. However, one change that fans should not expect to see is a change to Valkyrie. On Reddit, Respawn Entertainment lead game designer Daniel Klein addressed the Legend, stating that there are no plans to make any changes to Valkyrie at this time. While Klein acknowledged that the character has a high pick rate, Respawn believes that's due to her being a recent addition to the game (she was added with Season 9). For those that main Valkyrie, this should be welcome news!
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Psychonauts 2 Queepie locations

Psychonauts 2 has a few side quests for you to complete, including one involving Raz’s younger brother Queepie. Queepie forms a key part of the Aquato family’s troop, serving as a vital member for their acrobatic performances. Therefore, it is key you get him back to Mother Donatella so she...
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Warhammer 40k Roadmap For Codex's Revealed

Games Workshop has done a solid job releasing new material for their latest edition of Warhammer 40,000. Several of these codices have already been released, covering the Drukhari and the more iconic army factions like the Adeptus Astartes and the Death Guard. But what else is coming? How long will fans have to wait? Good news, we have a road map.
Video GamesNME

‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World has announced that the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be using Unreal Engine 5 to power its post-apocalyptic world. Stalker 2 will be the first game in the Stalker series to switch from the proprietary X-Ray engine and instead use Unreal Engine 5. A tweet from the official Stalker account announced the switch, saying, “Hey @UnrealEngine, feel free to mention we’re running on UE5.”
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Dying Light 2 Gamescom Showcase will focus on parkour

Dying 2 Know (DTK) will have a Gamescom Edition which will serve as the third episode that delves into the intricacies of Dying Light 2 : Stay Human. Just like the name suggests, it will happen alongside Gamescom and it will focus more on parkour and combat systems in the game.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Mass Effect 2 is An All-Time Sci-fi Classic

Mass Effect launched in 2007 as the boldest science-fiction project ever conceived for consoles. The complex mythology, history and the many alien races, each with their own political/religious beliefs offered a depth rarely seen in the medium. Only a game as ambitious as Mass Effect 2 could not only match the pedigree of such a massive project but surpass it in every single way imaginable.
Video GamesGematsu

Psychonauts 2 launch trailer

Publisher Microsoft and developer Double Fine Productions have released the launch trailer for Psychonauts 2. Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping, and what’s worse, there’s a mole hiding in headquarters.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Psychonauts 2: How to Change Powers

Psychonauts 2 has finally arrived after years and years of anticipation from fans wanting to see Raz’s adventure continue. The sequel is extremely faithful to the original and builds on lots of mechanics that the first game introduced. Of course, powers are back and you’ll find that you’ll need to change powers often to adapt to various combat and platforming challenges. In this guide, we’ll go over how to change powers in Psychonauts 2 so you can stay on top of everything going on in-game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to use the Otto-Matic in Psychonauts 2

The items you use during missions in Psychonauts 2 will help you throughout your adventures in the game. You’ll be visiting the Otto-Matic shop vending machine quite a bit to improve your gameplay in Psychonauts 2, and you’ll want to become familiar with everything available in it. This guide details how you can use every section of the Otto-Matic vending machine in Psychonauts 2.
Video GamesPolygon

Psychonauts 2 is a flood of joyous ideas

Psychonauts 2 begins with the camera sweeping over the textured contours of a giant brain. At this scale, the complex organ looks topographical — every curve a hill in the landscape of the mind. The image reminded me of one of the more common editions of Sigmund Freud’s landmark The Interpretation of Dreams. The cover image depicted a pastoral scene of rolling green hills. Or was it a lady lying down, her back to us? Or a great bull dozing among the gentle slopes? The idea here, I gather, is that dreams and the unconscious mind in general, work metaphorically. Things are rarely as they seem, and one thing often stands in for another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy