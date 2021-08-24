Psychonauts 2 Psitanium explained

Apex Legends Season 10 is just around the corner, and fans can expect to see a number of changes as a result. However, one change that fans should not expect to see is a change to Valkyrie. On Reddit, Respawn Entertainment lead game designer Daniel Klein addressed the Legend, stating that there are no plans to make any changes to Valkyrie at this time. While Klein acknowledged that the character has a high pick rate, Respawn believes that's due to her being a recent addition to the game (she was added with Season 9). For those that main Valkyrie, this should be welcome news!