Psychonauts 2 Psitanium explained
Psychonauts 2 Psitanium is the main currency in the game. It looks like clusters of dark purple rocks and crystals in varying sizes, and it’s used to buy numerous upgrades from Otto-matic shops primarily found in the Motherlobe hub area. These upgrades include increased equipment capacity, Pins that modify your PSI Powers, and wallet upgrades that allow you to carry even more Psitanium, so it’s well worth trying to get as much of the stuff as possible.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0