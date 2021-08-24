Psychonauts 2 – How to solve the Hollis Classroom Mental Connection puzzle

Psychonauts 2, a multi-hyphenate action-platformer-comedy-adventure, is a rare video game genuinely interested in people — and not just the protagonist or player. It’s about a youngster with psychic abilities named Razputin ‘Raz’ Aquato who must solve a mystery at an international psychic espionage organization. In doing so, you, the player, delve into the minds of its cast of eccentric characters. You literally explore their subjective mental landscapes rendered in fabulous idiosyncratic detail albeit shaped by troubling insecurities. I was reminded as much of Pixar’s emotionally charged, interior adventure Inside Out as I was 3D entries in the Mario series. The best parts of it feel singularly open-hearted, exploring situations and feelings that we can all relate to, even if not all of us have experienced them directly. It stirs the soul as much as it tickles the brain.