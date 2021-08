From 2000 to 2010, egg donations for IVF saw a 70 percent spike from 10,801 to 18,306 annual donations. Preliminary data shows over 330,000 assisted reproductive technology and IVF procedures are performed in 2019. For many women, the ability to make money by donating eggs at the height of their fertility is a lifeline—Kia Lauren Brown, 27, is one of them. For years, she struggled to pay for college. She bartended and worked at an airport to save up money for tuition. Then at 21, she had the opportunity to donate her eggs and help a single father conceive. Six years later, she's donated her eggs twice and made $18,000, all of which funded her education without taking out loans.