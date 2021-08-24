Cassidy Returns With Third Tory Lanez Diss Track “Lullaby”

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCassidy isn’t done just yet. The rapper just unleashed his third diss track aimed at Tory Lanez. The new track, titled “Lullaby,” follows in the footsteps of the 7-minute “Plagiarism,” which was released just last week, and “Perjury,” which came at the beginning of August. “Lullaby” finds Cass rapping over a thumping trap beat, which he brags about moments into the song. Cass then takes aim at Tory’s hairline, and responds to the braggadocious claims Tory made on his response track “When It’s Dark.”

