Cassidy Returns With Third Tory Lanez Diss Track “Lullaby”

50 Cent hasn’t dropped a new album since 2014, but the rapper admitted he’s found recent inspiration in Eminem’s verse on Nas’ track “EPMD 2.”. In an interview with People Magazine for People in 10, 50 Cent suggested the King’s Disease II song made him want to get back into writing music. “When Em does something that stands out to me, it’s special,” he said when asked about what inspires him to work on music, as HotNewHipHop pointed out. “He just had a performance on Nas’ album, and it made me want to record again because of my connection to it. He sounded so good that I was like, ‘I gotta write something.’”