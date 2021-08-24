Cancel
OHL Will See Influx Of 2021 NHL Draft Selections For 2021-22

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year that saw a straight-up canceled season, one of the most prestigious junior programs in the world will see an influx of talent for the 2021-22 campaign. The Canadian Hockey League as a whole has received some welcome news over the past few days, as high-end prospects from the 2021 NHL Draft have signed on to play with various teams in the CHL next season. Today, Stanislav Svozil, a third-round pick of Columbus, added himself to that list. We’ll dive into a list of notable first-rounders from the 2021 Draft who are expected to be returning to the OHL or coming there for the first time after stints elsewhere last season.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

