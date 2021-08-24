Arts Alliance Media and Digital Cinema United Launch Combined TMS and eDelivery Solution in South Africa
Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the global leader in digital cinema software and support services, have announced a strategic partnership with Digital Cinema United (DCU), a leading worldwide content and technical services company specialising in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) production and delivery services, to deploy a combined Theater Management System (TMS) and eDelivery solution.www.boxofficepro.com
