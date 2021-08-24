Cancel
Arts Alliance Media and Digital Cinema United Launch Combined TMS and eDelivery Solution in South Africa

By Boxoffice Staff
 6 days ago

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the global leader in digital cinema software and support services, have announced a strategic partnership with Digital Cinema United (DCU), a leading worldwide content and technical services company specialising in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) production and delivery services, to deploy a combined Theater Management System (TMS) and eDelivery solution.

