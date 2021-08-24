Former OU outfielder, quarterback Cody Thomas set for welcome-home series against Oklahoma City Dodgers
When Cody Thomas was promoted to Double-A by the Los Angeles Dodgers, he received a warm welcome in one of his former homes. Thomas was a multisport athlete at OU from 2013-2016, playing football as a quarterback and baseball as an outfielder. While there, Thomas developed a special connection with Sooners fans, who have kept a close eye on his minor league career since he was drafted in 2016.www.oudaily.com
