Journal Inquirer

UConn officially adds guard Corey Floyd Jr. to 2021 roster

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
 6 days ago

Corey Floyd Jr. is officially a member of the UConn men’s basketball team. The current team, that is.

Floyd, the four-star guard from Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic was originally a member of UConn’s Class of 2022 but recently decided to reclassify to 2021. The school made that decision official Tuesday, announcing that the 6-foot-4 standout has signed a financial aid agreement with the Huskies.

Floyd now joins a 2021 class that was already rated among the nation’s top 10. Guard Rahsool Diggins and Jordan Hawkins, as well as forward Samson Johnson, the other members of the class, enrolled at UConn over the summer.

UConn has now seen each of its last three recruiting classes rank in the top 20 nationally, a first for the school since 2008-10, it said.

“We are tremendously excited to add Corey to our UConn family,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said in a statement. “Corey is the embodiment of a UConn guard; tough, athletic, skilled and confident. Corey comes from great pedigree, his father Corey Sr. was a contemporary of mine in the Big East playing at Providence College.

“CJ has also benefited from playing for Dave Boff at Roselle Catholic as well as Rob Brown, James Johns and Wayne Jones with Team Final,” Hurley continued. “Corey is a seamless fit within our culture and works to the championship standard we expect of our players and coaches alike.”

Floyd averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the 2020-21 season at Roselle Catholic. Floyd helped his AAU squad, Team Final, to the Peach Jam 17U Championship in July.

There is a good chance Floyd will redshirt in the upcoming season. Hurley had indicated before Floyd reclassified that he “has no more minutes for anybody.”

Manchester, CT
