‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 3: How to watch, time, channel, stream for free

Now that Superman & Lois' Man of Steel has wrapped his first season, Kryptonian cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) is flying back into action to conclude her sixth and final season. The show went on hiatus in May to accommodate COVID-related delays on S&L, right as Kara was being freed from months in the hellish Phantom Zone prison. Kara reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), while in captivity and he too was saved during the rescue mission led by Kara's human sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). Now, it's up to the daughter to teach the dad how to fit in on Earth. "He doesn't do it well," Benoist says with a laugh. "Jason is fantastic and that's a lovely story we get to explore." They'd better enjoy the time, because while things seem peaceful now in National City, Benoist hints that "there's a massive threat on the horizon that is [connected] with the Phantom Zone." And, she adds, "I would never discount the possibility of Lex Luther's [Jon Cryer] return … wink, wink."