Biologists Discover an Unexpected Feature We Never Noticed About Certain Wasps

Recently, we've been learning that the world is a much... glowier place than we ever suspected. More and more terrestrial organisms have been found exhibiting biofluorescence - a soft, eerie, beautiful glow that we can see under ultraviolet light. Now the glow has been found somewhere even more unexpected - the segmented nests of several species of Asian wasps. To varying degrees, the architectural stylings of several species of the genus Polistes glow brightly green under blacklight, strongly enough to suggest the fluorescence has a function, even though the wasps themselves show no sign of radiance. This peculiarity could help scientists figure out...