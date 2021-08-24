Cancel
An Increase In COVID-19 Testing Takes Toll On Health Care Workers

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health care providers have seen an increase in COVID-19 testing over the past month.

It’s taking a toll on health care workers, who feel it’s like deja vu.

According to the Allegheny Health Network, testing has been on the rise over the last month. And with school starting, it’s expected to continue going up.

Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher said that feeling is causing exhaustion for health care workers.

“Oh, gosh, here we go again and that’s really tough on staff,” Dr. Crawford-Faucher said.

Some of those on the frontlines have reached out to say that the new requirements for concert venues are driving the rise in testing. Dr. Crawford-Faucher couldn’t say for sure if that’s the case but says tests are on the rise.

“It gets so much harder to be doing all of these things with people who could have prevented it,” Dr. Crawford-Faucher said over Zoom.

Some venues like Stage AE are giving people the option of being vaccinated or showing a negative test before coming to an event. If those are your options, doctors recommend getting your shot.

“You just have to do that series once. You don’t need to plan for a test, plan for the timing and pay for it every time you want to see a show,” Dr. Crawford-Faucher said.

Now with schools going back and many students not able to get the vaccine, Dr. Crawford-Faucher expects there to be even more testing, as kids inevitably get sick with colds and parents want to make sure they’re not positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Crawford-Faucher added that another big challenge for the health care field is tackling the public health crisis while still addressing other health needs, many of which were pushed back during the height of the pandemic.

