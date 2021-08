If you want to make a pizza run in the western Wisconsin community of Fountain City, you have a decision to make: take the car or the boat? Drift Inn has some of the best pizza around and a lively local crowd that always welcomes one more at the bar, no matter how you arrive. Drift Inn has a parking spot for your car, dock space for your boat and if you want to spend the night in this scenic spot, it can help you with that, too. Read on to see why the Drift Inn is a riverside hotspot you need to seek out.