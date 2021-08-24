Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Teen, 16, arrested in shots fired at officers; 1 grazed

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

A teenager has been arrested in connection with shots fired at Philadelphia police officers, one of whom suffered a graze wound on the head, authorities said. Police said two uniformed officers were responding to a carjacking report in north Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The officers found the stolen car and saw a man getting out of a vehicle parked in front of it, and the officers were trying to turn around to investigate further when they came under fire, police said.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Funerals#Philadelphia Police#Police Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy