Dubuque, IA

4 local school districts receive mental health grants, including Dubuque

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

Four local Iowa school districts will receive grants to help them provide mental health support to students and families, including Dubuque Community Schools. The Dubuque district will receive $650,000 to assist with "mental health support and other wraparound services," according to the Iowa Department of Education. The department awarded more than $8.6 million in competitive grants to 64 school districts using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

