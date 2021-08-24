4 local school districts receive mental health grants, including Dubuque
Four local Iowa school districts will receive grants to help them provide mental health support to students and families, including Dubuque Community Schools. The Dubuque district will receive $650,000 to assist with "mental health support and other wraparound services," according to the Iowa Department of Education. The department awarded more than $8.6 million in competitive grants to 64 school districts using federal COVID-19 relief funds.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0