River Complex Grows Over 1200 Acres; Containment Remains at 10%

The Rough Patch Complex has grown by over 1,100 acres, and is burning in 33,845 acres. An update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said the Chaos Fire is now at 18,341 acres while the Little Bend Fire is at 7,021 acres. Fire crews were able to complete the fire line connecting the Chaos and Little Bend fires on the 3821 Road. Another spot crossed the 3821 Road on the northside of the Chaos, and was picked up quickly by crews working in the area. Firefighters continue to work the three spot fires and hold and improve lines on the north and south edges of the Chaos Fire. On the Little Bend Fire, the 3815 and 3816 roads are being cleared for use as indirect line to the south and east of the fire.