River Complex Grows Over 1200 Acres; Containment Remains at 10%
According to the Klamath National Forest Public Affairs Office,. Favorable weather, higher humidity and smoky conditions will result in moderate fire behavior over the River Complex today. The Cronan Fire currently has fireline around the entire perimeter and crews continue to monitor and patrol for hot rolling material across Sawyers Bar road and spots across the 21 Road on the western edge of the fire. Growth in the Haypress Fire was observed in the Coffee Creek drainage north of Coffee Creek in the Hickory and Deacon drainages. The spot fire southeast of the Haypress is estimated at 300-acres and most actively burning on the southeastern flank as it backs into Swift Creek and Parker Creek. Fire crews will continue to control fire intensity using firing operations strategically to limit the overall fire growth.kymkemp.com
