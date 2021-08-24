The Chat With Dwight Henry: Meet David Dukes

David Dukes discusses his time as a police officer, faith, and The Care Center. On today’s episode of The Chat…Dwight Henry talks with David Dukes, Director of The Care Center on the campus of Stevens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville. They discuss his time serving as a police officer for over 39 years in Cookeville, how he came to Christ as a child growing up, as well as what The Care Center is, and what his role as its Director entails.