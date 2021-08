It’s no secret that the semiconductor chip shortage has severely hampered Ford’s production, as well as every other automaker on the planet. Ford has struggled to build vehicles and has idled every one of its plants at least once over the last several months, even as the chip supply has slightly improved in recent weeks. At the same time, however, the Ford order bank has swelled as more and more consumers opt to configure their own vehicles rather than wait for them to show up on dealer lots.