Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

ZooMontana cancels 2 big fall events over rising COVID Delta variant cases

By MTN News
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOd04_0bboAAzZ00

The Montana Renaissance Festival and Boo at the Zoo, both scheduled at ZooMontana, have both been canceled because of increasing local cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, zoo officials said Tuesday.

Jeff Ewelt, executive director for the zoo in Billings, said in a statement both events expected to draw thousands, which posed too great a risk for the community.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am canceling this year’s Renaissance Faire and Boo at the Zoo. As one of the largest cultural institutions in the state, it is important that we lead and make decisions that keep our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals safe. The recent uptick in COVID-19 delta variant cases prevents us from holding large-scale events on our grounds. With nearly 8,000 people expected during a 2-day period for the Ren Faire, and 5,000 for Boo, the risks are simply too great. We are supporting our local health officials' calls for preventative measures and thank the community for its understanding and support," Ewelt said in a statement.

The Montana Renaissance Faire had been scheduled for Sept. 4 & 5, and Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 30.

Ewelt added that the loss of both events will hurt the zoo, but attendance revenue from the summer will help absorb the losses.

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Volunteers#Covid Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Billings Clinic Classic reaches $2.8 million in donations

Billings - Although the Billings Clinic Classic Downtown Street Party was canceled because of Covid-19 and its rapid spread across the community, there are still some winners. Eight lucky winners of the 2021 Billings Clinic Classic Raffle Extravaganza were announced Saturday afternoon, and a few hours later, the clinic's foundation celebrated another big win.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Lake Elmo dog park closed due to seepage

The off-leash dog park at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings was temporarily closed on Monday after it was turned into a muddy bog due to seepage from the nearby irrigation canal, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Neighborhood Billings coffee shop closing its doors after over a decade

Harper & Madison is a coffee shop that has been in Downtown Billings for over a decade, but now, they’ve decided to close their doors for good. “I’m just sort of retiring. I’ll be moving to The Netherlands in January. My daughter and her husband live there, and they’re going to have a child, so I want to be near my grandchild,” says Harper & Madison Owner, Joanie Swords.

Comments / 0

Community Policy