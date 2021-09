Starburst Airs is the newest innovation from Starburst and it promises to share "a next generation aerated gummi candy" with the world. The light and pillowy candies have an all-new inflated texture, plus all the familiar flavors that fans have fallen in love with. The soft and squishy Starburst Airs candies can be found in flavors like cherry, lemon, strawberry and orange, and they offer a totally new way to experience Starburst. For those who love all things sour, there are also kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, passion fruit and mango flavors that can be found in the 4.3-ounce Sour Tropical packs.