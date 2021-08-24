Cancel
Dating Is Terrible In Boyfriend Dungeon, And Maybe That’s The Point

By Kimberley Wallace
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDating isn’t something we often talk about fondly. Sure, there’s excitement in getting to know new people and the hope that we'll all find that special someone. Still, the process is exhausting and anxiety-provoking, full of awkward exchanges and embarrassing moments. Figuring out if you’re compatible with someone takes time, and that time rarely turns into an actual love connection. That’s part of what I find really fascinating about Boyfriend Dungeon. It doesn’t romanticize dating. Every potential love interest is an imperfect being, complete with flaws and their own baggage. You simply have to decide what you can put up with.

#Dating Sim#Video Game#Mental Health#Kitfox Games
