Michigan State Athletics announced that women’s rowing captain Olivia Long died on Aug. 27. Long was 20 years old from Lake Orion, Michigan. "We have lost a young, promising life way too early," Rowing Head Coach Kim Chavers said. "Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program. As a captain, she connected with a lot of different people, and on a team as large as ours, team building is especially important. Our rowing family will miss her tremendously and will find a way to honor her legacy as we lean on one another to process our loss. We send our love and prayers to her family and all who loved her, as this loss is hard to comprehend."